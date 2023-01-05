Comfortably cool under sunshine today

By Ryan Michaels
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 7:24 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start this morning on radar with just a few upper-level clouds passing by this morning. They won’t be enough to block out the sun and they’ll move out for a sunny afternoon ahead.

Temperatures are cooler out the door this morning as we get the day started in the 50s. Go ahead and grab a light jacket for the morning commute. Be sure it’s something you can shed heading into lunch and this afternoon as sunshine warms us up pleasantly today. Highs today reach the upper 60s approaching 70 degrees for some.

Wednesday’s cold front continues to slide out to the east today and high pressure is building in from the west bringing sunshine into the rest of the week and weekend. The high will reinforce our northerly flow over the next couple days keeping us feeling cool to a bit chilly.

Lows tonight reach the low 40s for most to upper 30s in spots inland. We’ll only warm into the low 60s for afternoon highs on Friday. That’s much closer to seasonal average for NWFL in early January.

It’s a bit short-lived, however, as Saturday’s highs reach the mid 60s and Sunday will be closer to 70 after chilly mornings in the 40s.

Bottom Line...

For today, mainly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s approaching 70 degrees for some. Your 7 Day Forecast has a cooler more seasonal feel for the morning’s ahead and highs under sunshine in the 60s Friday.

