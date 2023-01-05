Florida Department of Transportation shares their tentative 5 year work program

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Florida Department of Transportation met with the Bay County Transportation Planning Organization today.

FDOT talked about their five-year work program. They hope their upcoming projects will help traffic move quicker and put less stress on drivers.

During Wednesday night’s meeting the Florida Department of Transportation’s tentative work program was approved.

The FDOT has around 70 projects that are going to be working on in the coming years, from 2024 through 2028 tentatively.

The Florida Department of Transportation talked through a few of their project highlights.

One of the biggest projects, Panama City Beach Parkway from east of R. Jackson Blvd to the Hathaway Bridge. The plan is to expand the four-lane road to six lanes.

The intersection at Richard Jackson Boulevard will also be new and improved. They plan to put a roundabout near the Home Depot and the Publix shopping center.

The chairman of the Transportation Planning Organization says they hope these projects will help make the roads safer.

“I think it is all going to be beneficial like I said there’s so much traffic congestion all over Bay County at certain times of the year certain times of day,” Pamn Henderson said. “Any work they do on the roads to widen them I think it’s all going to be beneficial.”

The FDOT shared more of their project highlights.

U.S. 231 at Star Avenue and Titus Road will be realigned to help make that intersection safer. The design for that is ongoing and is funded for 2025.

Tennessee Avenue from 14th street to 5th street there will be a sidewalk placed near the residential area in Lynn Haven. That is funded for 2024 and 2026.

With all these projects already funded there could be some potential roadblocks to getting these started. One of the challenges the FDOT is facing is a work force shortage.

“Based on FDOT bid prices, structure costs are up seventeen percent compared to last year, supply chain delays for materials continue to haunt us and delay for construction project progress,” an FDOT Official said.

There is not an official start or end date yet for these projects. These projects from the Florida Department of Transportation are subject to change as well.

