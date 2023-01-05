The Friends of the Bay County Public Libraries presents an upcoming Concert Series

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - While the Bay County Library can be a quiet place to think and enjoy your next favorite book, the Friends of the Bay County Public Libraries are setting aside some time to jam out. No “shushing allowed.”

The libraries are hosting several winter events free of charge over the next few months. To kick off the concert series, Michael R. J. Roth will be performing at the Bay County Public Library on January 12th at 6 p.m. To watch a preview of Roth’s original music, click the video attached.

Visit the Bay County Public Library’s Facebook page or the Northwest Regional Library System for more information and details on other upcoming events.

