Gulf Coast Men’s Basketball Preparing for Conference Play

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Looking ahead to the first Panhandle Conference game for the Gulf Coast men’s team.

Coach Gaffney and his guys getting set to host Pensacola Saturday afternoon in the first of 12 league games. Each team plays the other four conference foes three times each.

Pensacola coming east Saturday with a 9-8 mark after 17 non-conference games. The Commodores finished their pre-conference slate with 11 wins in 17 games.

“11 and 6 it’s OK, obviously if you go on, we have the hardest schedule in the country out of like 440 teams. So, we played a challenging schedule. We only played three home games out of 17 games. So, in terms of the talent level that we’ve played we’re pretty excited. It challenged our team a lot. Would have liked to have responded a little better. Some of the games, we just lost the other day to Georgia highlands, a team we already beat twice, a super talented team. So, we’re really looking to get back on track. We’ve had some injuries and we’ve been banged up a little bit.”

The games at Gulf Coast Saturday, 2 o’clock for the women and four for coach Gaffney and his men’s team.

The Northwest Florida teams traveling to Marianna Saturday, the ladies play at 5:30, the men at 7:30. Coach Tyndall and his Indians, seen here in their game at Gulf Coast last weekend, at 18-0, now the top ranked team in the nation. Coach DeMeo and his Raiders head east at 14-4.

