Gulf Coast Men’s Basketball Preparing for Conference Play

By Scott Rossman
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 8:51 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Looking ahead to the first Panhandle Conference game for the Gulf Coast men’s team.

Coach Gaffney and his guys getting set to host Pensacola Saturday afternoon in the first of 12 league games. Each team plays the other four conference foes three times each.

Pensacola coming east Saturday with a 9-8 mark after 17 non-conference games. The Commodores finished their pre-conference slate with 11 wins in 17 games.

“11 and 6 it’s OK, obviously if you go on, we have the hardest schedule in the country out of like 440 teams. So, we played a challenging schedule. We only played three home games out of 17 games. So, in terms of the talent level that we’ve played we’re pretty excited. It challenged our team a lot. Would have liked to have responded a little better. Some of the games, we just lost the other day to Georgia highlands, a team we already beat twice, a super talented team. So, we’re really looking to get back on track. We’ve had some injuries and we’ve been banged up a little bit.”

The games at Gulf Coast Saturday, 2 o’clock for the women and four for coach Gaffney and his men’s team.

The Northwest Florida teams traveling to Marianna Saturday, the ladies play at 5:30, the men at 7:30. Coach Tyndall and his Indians, seen here in their game at Gulf Coast last weekend, at 18-0, now the top ranked team in the nation. Coach DeMeo and his Raiders head east at 14-4.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paula Deen's Family Kitchen in Pier Park closed its doors last week.
Former employees speak out after Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen closes for good
Barnes is being charged in Jackson County for driving with no driver’s license, possession of...
Speeding stop ends in warrant and drug possession arrest
WCSO is currently investigating a shooting that reportedly occurred between husband and wife.
Shooting on Tiger Trail, one dead
Sharon and Darryl Getman, both in their 80s, were identified as the retired couple found dead...
Police identify retired couple killed inside their home
The St. Joe Company is making sure there’s plenty to be excited for this year, with multiple...
What the St. Joe Company has in the works for 2023

Latest News

Not the outcome the Arnold Marlins were hoping for as they took on the defending 5A state...
Arnold Hosting 3-Day Soccer Tournament
Area scores and highlights for Tuesday, January 3rd
Gulf Coast womens team set to start Conference play as number one team
Gulf Coast womens team heads into Conference play as top ranked team in the nation
Student Athlete of the Week
Eli Fidler is this week’s Student Athlete of the Week