Inflation impacting local food banks

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Catholic Charities of Panama City is experiencing a donation drought due to inflation.

Prices at grocery stores across the country are increasing. According to the United States Department of Agriculture’s Food Price Outlook people can expect food prices for 2023 to increase about 4%.

Betty Austin is the food pantry coordinator at Catholic Charities. She says the community is struggling and it shows.

“We’re having people now that have never been in this situation and it’s so hard for them,” Austin said. “They come in tears asking for food.”

The number of people donating is also at a standstill.

“Everyday people can’t donate as much now because they have to think. You know, I go to the grocery store, even myself, I go to the grocery store and oh my goodness I can’t even afford to buy for myself,” Austin said.

Currently shelves are full at the food bank, due to numerous Christmas food drives, but in about two weeks it will all be gone.

“Christmas is over, the need is still here,” Austin said “Please don’t stop giving. Don’t lose your Christmas spirit. We need that giving spirit all year long.”

The organization has been around since 1928, but says to continue serving the community, it needs the help of the community.

To donate non-perishable items, money or volunteer your time, visit the organizations website for more information.

