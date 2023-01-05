Miramar Beach Commercial Structure Fire

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 9:42 PM CST
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP)- South Walton firefighters responded to a commercial structure fire early Wednesday morning.

The fire occurred near the intersection of U.S. Highway 98 West and Professional Place.

The call came after 3 a.m. after a Walton County Sheriff’s Office Deputy noticed the smell of smoke in the area while responding to a separate incident.

Upon investigating, deputies discovered that the smoke was coming from a Miramar Beach commercial establishment known as Coastal Cruisers.

When SWFD arrived, they immediately forced entry into the building.

Upon making entry, crews encountered heavy black smoke, low visibility, and high heat conditions.

Firefighters continued to work and the scene was clear by 6 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

