Must Watch: Wild ride over Hathaway Bridge

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 6:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Video submitted from Facebook shows a truck swerving into another lane and eventually hitting the side barricade of the Hathway Bridge. The truck hits the side and skids off multiple times.

Over the bridge and onto 15th Street, the same truck can be seen crossing the road into oncoming traffic. The truck can then be seen driving into the Budget Inn Parking Lot, grazing the fence, and narrowly avoiding the building.

Since, the incident spanned across Panama City Beach and Panama City, three agencies are working the different scenes.

Florida Highway Patrol said the driver is Kenneth Lee Everett from Washington State. Everett was arrested after he allegedly tried to fight with authorities.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paula Deen's Family Kitchen in Pier Park closed its doors last week.
Former employees speak out after Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen closes for good
Barnes is being charged in Jackson County for driving with no driver’s license, possession of...
Speeding stop ends in warrant and drug possession arrest
Sharon and Darryl Getman, both in their 80s, were identified as the retired couple found dead...
Police identify retired couple killed inside their home
The St. Joe Company is making sure there’s plenty to be excited for this year, with multiple...
What the St. Joe Company has in the works for 2023
Chipley family loses home
Chipley Family loses home and everything in it New Year day

Latest News

We are learning how to become more organized in this Resolution Roundup with Lo Maintenance...
Organizing in the new year with Lo Maintenance Living
We are learning how to become more organized in this Resolution Roundup with Lo Maintenance...
Resolution Roundup: Organizing with Lo Maintenance Living
Crazy video from a viewer on Facebook on man driving over Hathaway Bridge.
Must Watch: Wild ride over Hathaway Bridge
Florida Highway patrol is reporting a three-car pileup in Pamana City.
Accident in Panama City involving three cars