Must Watch: Wild ride over Hathaway Bridge

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Video submitted from Facebook shows a truck swerving into another lane and eventually hitting the side barricade of the Hathway Bridge. The truck hits the side and skids off multiple times.

Over the bridge and onto 15th Street, the same truck can be seen crossing the road into oncoming traffic. The truck can then be seen driving into the Budget Inn Parking Lot, grazing the fence, and narrowly avoiding the building.

Since, the incident spanned across Panama City Beach and Panama City, three agencies are working the different scenes.

Florida Highway Patrol said the driver is Kenneth Lee Everett from Washington State. Everett was arrested after he allegedly tried to fight with authorities.

