North Bay Haven Charter Academy wants $6 million for new classrooms

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One local charter academy is putting an emphasis on STEM-based classes for its students.

County commissioners showed their support for the North Bay Haven Charter Academy project application. It’s for a $6 million Triumph Grant.

Triumph Gulf Coast Inc. is a nonprofit that allocates money the state received in damages from the 2010 Deep-Water Horizon Oil Spill.

Academy officials said the money will fund six classrooms if the application is approved by the Triumph Board.

They’ll be used for marine sciences, engineering, computer classes, and other course opportunities.

“The career and educational programs, the marine science programs, and public safety are so important because they are job-driven,” Larry Bolinger, Chief Education Officer of North Bay Haven Charter Academy, Inc., said. “Our students can leave high school and either go into one of the professions or go onto higher education, or one of the other technical schools or colleges.”

Bolinger also said his team plans to submit the final application to the Triumph Board by mid-January.

Students are currently using portable classrooms for certain classes. The six classrooms would replace the portable ones.

