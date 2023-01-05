Officials investigate single car wreck that leaves driver with serious injuries

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 8:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A woman was seriously injured in a single-car accident late Tuesday evening when her vehicle hit a steel beam at a business.

Officials with the Panama City Police Department say just before midnight they responded to an accident in the 300 block of Jenks Avenue.

Deputies say when they arrived, they found a blue truck had struck a steel support beam at a business, causing extensive damage to the vehicle.

The driver was taken to a local hospital with multiple serious injuries.

The PCPD traffic unit is still investigating the accident. Anyone with information should call the Panama City Police Department at (850) 872-3100 or report tips anonymously on the Panama City PD Tip411 app.

