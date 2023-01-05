Organizing in the new year with Lo Maintenance Living

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 7:26 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A great way to kick off a new year is by tackling the things that keep getting put off, like organizing.

Lauren Lee, a professional organizer and owner of Lo Maintenance Living, stopped by the studio to offer some helpful tips to start the process, but also how to avoid getting overwhelmed.

Lee said to start small and take it one drawer at a time. To help with that, she showed off some simple and cheap drawer organizers that can be mixed and matched for the best fit. Lee said dividers are best used anywhere and everywhere.

Something that might be adding to the clutter, VHS tapes with no VHS player. Lee said she used the company iMemories where all she had to do was send in her tapes, and she received a video file back on her phone. It was that easy.

For more info on how to get started, watch the video attached.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paula Deen's Family Kitchen in Pier Park closed its doors last week.
Former employees speak out after Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen closes for good
Barnes is being charged in Jackson County for driving with no driver’s license, possession of...
Speeding stop ends in warrant and drug possession arrest
Sharon and Darryl Getman, both in their 80s, were identified as the retired couple found dead...
Police identify retired couple killed inside their home
The St. Joe Company is making sure there’s plenty to be excited for this year, with multiple...
What the St. Joe Company has in the works for 2023
Chipley family loses home
Chipley Family loses home and everything in it New Year day

Latest News

We are learning how to become more organized in this Resolution Roundup with Lo Maintenance...
Resolution Roundup: Organizing with Lo Maintenance Living
Crazy video from a viewer on Facebook on man driving over Hathaway Bridge.
Must Watch: Wild ride over Hathaway Bridge
Crazy video from a viewer on Facebook on man driving over Hathaway Bridge.
Must Watch: Wild ride over Hathaway Bridge
Florida Highway patrol is reporting a three-car pileup in Pamana City.
Accident in Panama City involving three cars