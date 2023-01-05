Organizing in the new year with Lo Maintenance Living

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A great way to kick off a new year is by tackling the things that keep getting put off, like organizing.

Lauren Lee, a professional organizer and owner of Lo Maintenance Living, stopped by the studio to offer some helpful tips to start the process, but also how to avoid getting overwhelmed.

Lee said to start small and take it one drawer at a time. To help with that, she showed off some simple and cheap drawer organizers that can be mixed and matched for the best fit. Lee said dividers are best used anywhere and everywhere.

Something that might be adding to the clutter, VHS tapes with no VHS player. Lee said she used the company iMemories where all she had to do was send in her tapes, and she received a video file back on her phone. It was that easy.

