This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is...

Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 9:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Brantley Clark is a junior at Bay High School in Panama City.

Brantley says Bay High feels like home.

“It kind of feels like a family almost. It’s a little smaller school. So you know your teachers well, you know everyone in your class. It’s just a great place to go to school.”

Outside of school, Brantley loves to do his part in giving back to his community.

“I like to volunteer. I volunteer in my church a lot doing technology there. And I volunteer with SGA at school. And so, I do community service and stuff like that.”

Nominated by his principal, Brantley appreciates being recognized.

“I mean it’s awesome. It’s very nice of her. I think it’s awesome that she recognizes everyone in our school.”

And winning the award, feels good.

“I was honored. It just felt nice to be nominated, to be recognized, it was very nice.”

Congratulations to this week’s 850Strong Student of the Week, Brantley Clark.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

