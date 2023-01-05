Two men arrested after attempting to make explosives, police say

Williford (left) and Hall (right) were arrested on charges of manufacturing and deploying a...
Williford (left) and Hall (right) were arrested on charges of manufacturing and deploying a destructive device.(Bay County Jail)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two are in custody after police say the men made explosive devices at the beach.

According to Panama City Beach Police, there were reports of a “bomb” being set off at Beach Scene, on 10059 Hutchison Boulevard.

Officers arrived and say contact was made with Kenneth Sean Wood, who reported a loud sound similar to a gunshot, and saw two other males in the parking lot. The men were identified as 21-year-old Vasyl Shanta, and 19-year-old Samuel Williford Hall, and Wood claimed they were making explosive devices in the parking lot.

Officers reported several disassembled and tampered shotgun shells on the property, and when confronted, Shanta and Hall admitted to using them with paper towels, a tube, and tape to allegedly make the devices.

The two men told PCBPD they were “being stupid” and did not plan to hurt anyone.

Shanta and Hall were arrested and charged with manufacturing and deploying a destructive device in violation of Florida State Statute 790.161. Bay County Bomb Squad also were called to the scene and determined the area to be safe.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paula Deen's Family Kitchen in Pier Park closed its doors last week.
Former employees speak out after Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen closes for good
Crazy video from a viewer on Facebook on man driving over Hathaway Bridge.
Must Watch: Wild ride over Hathaway Bridge
Barnes is being charged in Jackson County for driving with no driver’s license, possession of...
Speeding stop ends in warrant and drug possession arrest
Sharon and Darryl Getman, both in their 80s, were identified as the retired couple found dead...
Police identify retired couple killed inside their home
The St. Joe Company is making sure there’s plenty to be excited for this year, with multiple...
What the St. Joe Company has in the works for 2023

Latest News

Michael R.J. Roth will be performing on January 12 at 6 p.m.
The Friends of the Bay County Public Libraries presents an upcoming Concert Series
Michael R.J. Roth will be performing on January 12 at 6 p.m.
Upcoming Events at Bay County Public Library
Wreck on Beck Avenue
Wreck in Panama City, driver with serious injuries
Wreck on Beck Avenue
Beck Ave. Wreck