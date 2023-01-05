Washington County Sheriff’s deputies see a rise in drug activity

Drugs & Small Towns
By Katie Bente
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 8:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Drug busts and overdoses have been leading headlines these last few years. While most would expect it to be more common in big urban cities, that’s not necessarily the case. NewsChannel 7 sat down with Washington County Sheriff Kevin Crews Wednesday to see what drug activity looks like in more rural areas.

Drug-related arrests and opioid overdoses have been on the rise nationwide, and Crews said that’s no different in this rural community. It’s a problem he’s been working to combat since day one.

WCSO deputies are constantly on patrol.

“We run four squads here, obviously seven days a week, 365 days a year and there’s a drug dog on every one of those squads,” Crews said.

One arrest after the next, Crews said he has zero tolerance for drugs.

“I mean, we make hundreds and hundreds of cases a year. So it’s very often. Sometimes it’s daily. Sometimes it’s every shift,” Crews said. “If you don’t fight it, it’ll take over.”

Deputies said the drug problem is only getting worse.

“That’s because the markets flooded. It’s like anything else. You know, drugs are no exception. You got so much of it. Then the price goes down. Price goes down, more people are buying it. Much more people are buying it and hence you see the overdoses,” Crews said.

While fentanyl is leaving its lethal mark nationally, deputies said methamphetamine is still the more common narcotic they deal with in the area.

But whatever it may be, Crews said drugs in general tend to be involved in most public safety arrests made, including theft cases and breaking and entering crimes.

While deputies work around the clock to clean the streets, Crews said it wouldn’t be possible without the help of the community.

“What I’m talking about is all of the calls that we get, we need those calls,” Crews said.

Crews said he’s aware the drug problem will never fully disappear, not in Washington County and likely not anywhere. But that doesn’t mean he’ll ever stop making efforts to slow the cycle.

Sunshine and cooler weather is in the forecast the next few days.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
