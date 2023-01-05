WATCH: These obedient dogs ride their own special bus

Videos of the bus ride show the dogs jump up on their assigned seats, where they are attached by leash. (CNN, @MOE_MOUNTAIN_MUTTS)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 3:11 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A specialty bus for dogs in Alaska is fascinating Internet users everywhere after videos of the dogs getting on the bus and into their assigned seats was posted to social media.

The dog-filled bus ride, seen on TikTok, starts with the passengers climbing up the stairs as the bus driver greets them. The dogs jump up on their assigned seats, where they are attached by leash. Sometimes, they are given a treat of liver.

The bus is operated by Mo Mountain Mutts, a husband and wife team offering dog training and dog walking, in Skagway, Alaska.

Most of the dogs know their assigned seats, said co-owner Mo Thompson.

“The new puppies don’t. They’ll try to just jump in any seat available until we shuffle them back into the ‘licky puppy corner,’ she said.

Some dogs may get their leashes tangled together during the ride, and some are rule-breakers.

“Excuse me, ma’am, your tail is in the aisle. Ma’am, you’re going to have to adjust your butt,” said Thompson to a dog in one video.

The driver’s seat in particular is off limits, despite Bama’s best efforts.

“Who’s honking the horn? Bama!” said Thompson in another video. “Excuse me, ma’am, you’re not driving. Get out of my seat.”

But as the passengers disembark, they are well-behaved, thanks to the team’s work.

“I can’t tell you how many of these dogs were monsters before I started working with them,” Thompson said.

All told, the doggy bus is a success for its passengers and their wagging tails.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paula Deen's Family Kitchen in Pier Park closed its doors last week.
Former employees speak out after Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen closes for good
Barnes is being charged in Jackson County for driving with no driver’s license, possession of...
Speeding stop ends in warrant and drug possession arrest
WCSO is currently investigating a shooting that reportedly occurred between husband and wife.
Shooting on Tiger Trail, one dead
Sharon and Darryl Getman, both in their 80s, were identified as the retired couple found dead...
Police identify retired couple killed inside their home
The St. Joe Company is making sure there’s plenty to be excited for this year, with multiple...
What the St. Joe Company has in the works for 2023

Latest News

Videos of the bus ride show the dogs jump up on their assigned seats, where they are attached...
WATCH: Dogs board specialty bus, jump up on their assigned seats
Bells tolled and the crowd applauded as pallbearers carried Benedict’s coffin out of the...
RAW: Pope Benedict XVI's coffin leaves St. Peter's Basilica for funeral
FILE - Pope Benedict XVI blesses the faithful as he arrives in St. Peter's Square at the...
Thousands pour into St. Peter’s for funeral of Benedict XVI
Rapper Theophilus London has been found safe after disappearing for months, a relative...
Family says missing rapper Theophilus London found safe