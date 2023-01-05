Wednesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a clearer and cooler night in NWFL with overnight lows in the 50s area wide. We could see a few upper 40s inland. Winds will be West at 5 mph. On Thursday skies will be sunny with highs in the upper 60s. Winds will be W/NW at 5-10 mph. It turns much cooler Friday morning with lows in the low 40s. Expect the cool AM, mild PMs and sunny skies to last through the weekend. Our next decent chance of rain is not until next Tuesday.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

