Wreck in Panama City, driver with serious injuries

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A driver is in serious condition after a wreck in Panama City.

Panama City Police told NewsChannel 7 the driver of a jeep was going through the intersection of Beck Ave. and 19th Street Wednesday night and was t-boned by a smaller car.

The driver of the jeep has serious injuries, and the other driver has minor injuries.

PCPD are still investigating. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

