Wreck in Panama City, driver with serious injuries

A driver is in serious condition, the other has minor injuries.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A driver is in serious condition after a wreck in Panama City.

Panama City Police told NewsChannel 7 the driver of a jeep was going through the intersection of Beck Ave. and 19th Street Wednesday night and was t-boned by a smaller car.

The driver of the jeep has serious injuries, and the other driver has minor injuries.

PCPD are still investigating. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paula Deen's Family Kitchen in Pier Park closed its doors last week.
Former employees speak out after Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen closes for good
Barnes is being charged in Jackson County for driving with no driver’s license, possession of...
Speeding stop ends in warrant and drug possession arrest
Sharon and Darryl Getman, both in their 80s, were identified as the retired couple found dead...
Police identify retired couple killed inside their home
The St. Joe Company is making sure there’s plenty to be excited for this year, with multiple...
What the St. Joe Company has in the works for 2023
Officials investigate single car wreck that leaves driver with serious injuries
Officials investigate single car wreck that leaves driver with serious injuries

Latest News

Michael R.J. Roth will be performing on January 12 at 6 p.m.
Upcoming Events at Bay County Public Library
Wreck on Beck Avenue
Beck Ave. Wreck
The first Bay County Commission Meeting in 2023 took place Wednesday.
Bay County Commissioners make next step in roadway project
Congratulations to this week's 850Strong Student of the Week, Brantley Clark.
This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is...