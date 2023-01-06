Area scores and highlights for Thursday, January 5th

By Braden Maloy
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 10:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

High School Basketball / Boys

Arnold 70 Calvary Christian Academy 33

Rocky Bayou Christian 43 Altha 60

Poplar Springs 52 Holmes County 36

Niceville 46 South Walton 54

Mosley 33 Marianna 54

Bozeman 53 Destin 52

Blountstown 55 Wewahitchka 14

Paxton 46 Central 35

Bethlehem 66 Emmanuel Christian 15

Malone 41 Rehobeth 70

High School Basketball / Girls

Bethlehem 62 Emmanuel Christian 3

Rocky Bayou Christian 38 Altha

Laurel Hill 54 Cottondale 40

Mosley 42 Walton 25

Sneads 41 Vernon 46

Covenant Christian 9 West Florida Baptist Academy 50

Franklin County 30 Liberty County 46

South Walton 38 Choctaw 40

Ponce De Leon 19 Chipley 29

Milton 34 Niceville 42

High School Soccer / Boys

Mosley 1 Wesley Chapel 4

Wakulla 1 South Walton 0

Hamilton County 1 Marianna 2

Ocean Springs 1 Arnold 5

Port St. Joe 1 St. John Paul II 1

Niceville 1 FSUHS 0

High School Soccer / Girls

Port St. Joe 3 St. John Paull II 1

Walton 7 Pine Forest 0

Marianna 4 Hamilton County 0

