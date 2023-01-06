Area scores and highlights for Thursday, January 5th
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -
High School Basketball / Boys
Arnold 70 Calvary Christian Academy 33
Rocky Bayou Christian 43 Altha 60
Poplar Springs 52 Holmes County 36
Niceville 46 South Walton 54
Mosley 33 Marianna 54
Bozeman 53 Destin 52
Blountstown 55 Wewahitchka 14
Paxton 46 Central 35
Bethlehem 66 Emmanuel Christian 15
Malone 41 Rehobeth 70
High School Basketball / Girls
Bethlehem 62 Emmanuel Christian 3
Rocky Bayou Christian 38 Altha
Laurel Hill 54 Cottondale 40
Mosley 42 Walton 25
Sneads 41 Vernon 46
Covenant Christian 9 West Florida Baptist Academy 50
Franklin County 30 Liberty County 46
South Walton 38 Choctaw 40
Ponce De Leon 19 Chipley 29
Milton 34 Niceville 42
High School Soccer / Boys
Mosley 1 Wesley Chapel 4
Wakulla 1 South Walton 0
Hamilton County 1 Marianna 2
Ocean Springs 1 Arnold 5
Port St. Joe 1 St. John Paul II 1
Niceville 1 FSUHS 0
High School Soccer / Girls
Port St. Joe 3 St. John Paull II 1
Walton 7 Pine Forest 0
Marianna 4 Hamilton County 0
Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.