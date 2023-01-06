Bay Co. librarian makes a difference through love of books

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In a world full of distractions there’s something comforting about taking time to read a good book. At the Bay County Public Library, there’s someone to help you find that good read.

Sarah Burris is an artist turned librarian.

“Librarianship sounded really fun, so I went into that,” Burris, the Community Relations and Marketing Coordinator for the Bay County Public Library, said. “I fell in love with public libraries and that’s why I’m here now.”

A Master’s Degree in Library and Information Science from Kent State University led Burris back to her hometown of Bay County.

“It’s actually quite a competitive field to get into.”

A natural organizer, Burris said it’s key to being a librarian. Along with a love for books, of course.

“I’ve always enjoyed books as well,” Burris said. “I’ve grown to love books even more as a librarian from my start.”

She’s also grown a love for sharing what a public library offers to a community.

“A public library, not only do you have the book side of things and digital technologies you also have community programming which is also near and dear to me,” Burris said. “That’s something you wouldn’t’ have at any of those other libraries.”

You may be wondering, do people even still check out physical books?

“Some only want that physical copy,” Burris said. “I think there was a thought that the trend would go digital. It has not. Books are here to stay.”

No matter your age, from wee little ones to those retired, the public library is also here to stay.

“I think it’s the heart of the community,” Burris said. “It probably goes unrecognized how much we do for the community. It’s free to access.”

The next time you walk through those library doors, remember there are hearts like Burris making it feel like home.

Burris said libraries provide access to so much more than just books – computers at the library and then with your library card: books, eBooks and eAudiobooks through Libby, DVDs, audiobooks, ukuleles, mountain dulcimers, telescopes, cake pans, Wonderbook Kits (both the physical book that reads the book aloud for early literacy), and Launchpad (early literacy tablet loaded with games).

You can check out 20 items at a time from the library, with an additional 5 items through Libby (eBooks and audiobooks). Libby also has around 3,000 magazines that don’t count against your Libby checkouts.

