BCSO celebrates newest captain

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Meet the newest captain at the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, Captain Myron Guilford.

“I was excited I was shocked I didn’t see it coming,” Captain Guilford said.

Guilford started with the sheriff’s office as a deputy in 1994. He said he was inspired by a former Panama City Police Officer.

“Back when I was 15 years old there was a guy his name was J.C Wilson he was a police officer he was the first Black police officer for the Panama City Police Department. He was also the deacon at my church. One day he was giving me and his kids a ride home from church and he said one day son you can be like me and be a police officer I was like Nah I don’t want to be a police officer,” Captain Guilford said.

But Guilford said those words stuck with him and so he changed his mind. He tells NewsChannel 7 that being promoted to captain was a huge accomplishment for him in his career.

“I am humbled and I appreciate what the sheriff has done for me and I worked hard and I continue to work hard,” Guilford said. “Even though I had people tell me why do you keep working hard, why do you keep doing this, I figured if one day if I just keep working hard my dreams will come true, and maybe I’ll be captain before I retire.”

Throughout his career, Guilford has served the community and worked as a school resource deputy, among many other roles.

With his promotion, he will move from the assistant commander for the community services division to commander of the division.

One of his goals is to improve the relationships between the community and law enforcement. He said his top priority remains the same, keeping the kids of Bay County safe.

Captain Guilford also serves as chairman for the LEAD Coalition as well as chairman for Habitat for Humanity.

