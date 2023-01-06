Chilly start to a comfy midday

By Ryan Michaels
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 7:34 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Friday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar with clear skies overhead and plenty of sunshine on the way for today.

Temperatures have cooled off this morning under the clear skies and light winds from the north. We’re slipping into the 30s inland to low 40s on the coast. Dress a little warmer for today than yesterday. Especially out the door this morning.

However, sunshine does warm us up pleasantly into the afternoon. Highs today top out in the mid 60s, slightly above seasonal average, for a comfy afternoon under the sun.

Keep the jacket handy for the late afternoon or evening if you’re able to shed it by lunch. We’ll get chilly pretty quickly this into the late day as the sun sets. Evening temperatures fall into the 50s after 6pm. Lows tonight return to the upper 30s inland to low 40s on the coast by Saturday morning.

Plenty of sunshine returns for the upcoming weekend with highs returning to the upper 60s near 70 degrees.

Bottom Line...

For today, blue sky and sunshine with highs in the mid 60s. Your 7 Day Forecast has chilly mornings over the weekend but very pleasant upper 60s in the afternoons with sunny skies Saturday and clouds increasing on Sunday.

