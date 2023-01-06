Deputy terminated, arrested on theft charges

Rogers was charged with petit theft and official misconduct.
Rogers was charged with petit theft and official misconduct.(Walton County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 10:09 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A deputy is in custody after officials say he stole money from an inmate.

On Dec. 16, deputies with Walton County Sheriff’s Office say an investigation was launched into former deputy Jordan Tyler Rogers, 37, who worked at Walton County Jail.

During the investigation, Rogers was immediately placed on administrative leave.

Officials say multiple discrepancies were found after reviewing hours of video and audits conducted of the inmate’s property at the facility.

After refusing a polygraph, Rogers allegedly confessed later during an interview to stealing $150 from the victim while he was booked into jail.

Rogers is being charged on counts of petit theft and official misconduct, booked into Walton County Jail Wednesday.

“We must hold ourselves – as public servants – to the highest standard,” said Sheriff Michael Adkinson. “We must act when the oath we swore to uphold is betrayed by one of our own. We owe it to the people we serve and those who perform this job honorable and honestly to be transparent about this incident.”

Rogers was hired in Walton County in 2021, but previously worked for the Department of Corrections for 16 years.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paula Deen's Family Kitchen in Pier Park closed its doors last week.
Former employees speak out after Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen closes for good
Crazy video from a viewer on Facebook on man driving over Hathaway Bridge.
Must Watch: Wild ride over Hathaway Bridge
Wreck on Beck Avenue
Wreck in Panama City, driver with serious injuries
Williford (left) and Hall (right) were arrested on charges of manufacturing and deploying a...
Two men arrested after attempting to make explosives, police say
Barnes is being charged in Jackson County for driving with no driver’s license, possession of...
Speeding stop ends in warrant and drug possession arrest

Latest News

A love for books and the community through Sarah Burris.
Faces and Places of the Panhandle with Sarah Burris
Sam and Jessica with Chef Nathan on Foodie Friday.
Peruvian ceviche on Foodie Friday
Jessica and Sam learn how to plate the Peruvian Ceviche.
Foodie Friday on NewsChannel 7 Today
Jessica and Sam learn how to make a Peruvian Ceviche
Making a Peruvian Ceviche