Knowing when to save, throw out your plants after a freeze

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Are my plants dead or alive? It’s a question many local plant owners might be asking after the recent freeze.

One Bay County horticulture agent said it’s not always black and white.

“If it’s a shrub or a tree, and the foliage looks burnt or dead, they want to flex the stem a little bit to see if it has some flexibility in it or they can scrape it gently with a finger nail and see if it’s green underneath,” UF/IFAS horticulture agent Julie McConnell said.

McConnell also said seeing any sign of green is a clear indication the plant is still alive.

“That works for wooded plants that are going to sprout from that wood that’s still there,” she said.

Herbaceous plants, contrarily, are soft-tissue plants without a woody stem.

“Keep an eye out for anything that seems to be rotting,” McConnell said. “If you have some herbaceous plants that are very soft-tissue and they start to rot, then you can go ahead and clean that up.”

However, knowing when to take a hands-off approach can also save your plant’s life in the long run.

“The top might look horrible,” McConnell said. “It might look all brown and crispy, and even mushy. That doesn’t necessarily mean it’s dead. Don’t over prune, don’t over fertilize, and just let them go into a winter dormancy before the cold weather hits is usually the best defense.”

Plant experts also say oaks, maples, roses, and blueberry bushes do well in colder climates.

