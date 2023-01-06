Knowing when to save, throw out your plants after a freeze

Are your plants dead or alive? It's a question local plant owners might be asking after the recent freeze.
By Victoria Scott
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 7:19 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Are my plants dead or alive? It’s a question many local plant owners might be asking after the recent freeze.

One Bay County horticulture agent said it’s not always black and white.

“If it’s a shrub or a tree, and the foliage looks burnt or dead, they want to flex the stem a little bit to see if it has some flexibility in it or they can scrape it gently with a finger nail and see if it’s green underneath,” UF/IFAS horticulture agent Julie McConnell said.

McConnell also said seeing any sign of green is a clear indication the plant is still alive.

“That works for wooded plants that are going to sprout from that wood that’s still there,” she said.

Herbaceous plants, contrarily, are soft-tissue plants without a woody stem.

“Keep an eye out for anything that seems to be rotting,” McConnell said. “If you have some herbaceous plants that are very soft-tissue and they start to rot, then you can go ahead and clean that up.”

However, knowing when to take a hands-off approach can also save your plant’s life in the long run.

“The top might look horrible,” McConnell said. “It might look all brown and crispy, and even mushy. That doesn’t necessarily mean it’s dead. Don’t over prune, don’t over fertilize, and just let them go into a winter dormancy before the cold weather hits is usually the best defense.”

Plant experts also say oaks, maples, roses, and blueberry bushes do well in colder climates.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paula Deen's Family Kitchen in Pier Park closed its doors last week.
Former employees speak out after Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen closes for good
Crazy video from a viewer on Facebook on man driving over Hathaway Bridge.
Must Watch: Wild ride over Hathaway Bridge
Barnes is being charged in Jackson County for driving with no driver’s license, possession of...
Speeding stop ends in warrant and drug possession arrest
Sharon and Darryl Getman, both in their 80s, were identified as the retired couple found dead...
Police identify retired couple killed inside their home
The St. Joe Company is making sure there’s plenty to be excited for this year, with multiple...
What the St. Joe Company has in the works for 2023

Latest News

Rain chances stay west of the panhandle into next week.
Thursday Evening Forecast
PC Police K9 Grant
PC Police K9 Grant
Rain chances stay west of the panhandle into next week.
Thursday Evening Forecast
Sarah Burris, the Community Relations and Marketing Coordinator for the Bay County Public...
Bay Co. librarian makes a difference through love of books