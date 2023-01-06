Luxury 30A market continues to boom despite high prices

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Most of us have felt the pinch this past year with rising prices and steep interest rates. But is it the same for the 1%, the ultra-wealthy?

Is the state of the economy impacting the luxury market?

From the outside looking in, it seems the niche luxury market of 30A just keeps growing and they aren’t building just regular homes. Riding along Scenic Highway 30A, you’ll see nothing short of glamorous.

“Just a lot of waterfront homes, a lot of new development construction, and what some would consider that luxury type product,” Jacob Watkins, Owner of Corcoran Reverie, said.

Watkins specializes in the 30A market and said that these prime pieces of real estate definitely aren’t cheap.

“Our average price points are starting in a $2 million range and we represented it last year up to $20 million home that sold,” Watkins said.

Despite interest rates standing just over 6.5%, these multi-million dollar homes are flying off the market.

“Most of them, I’d say 60% of our deals are cash deals. The rest of them, even the ones that aren’t cash aren’t necessarily affected by these types of rates,” Watkins said. “A lot are investor buyers who are looking for another asset in their portfolio. So we haven’t seen the rates really affect our really $3 million to $20 million product that we’re selling.”

Watkins said he doesn’t see the luxury market slowing down anytime soon, at least not in Walton County. That’s why they aren’t just selling, they’re building. Watkins currently has a home under construction on the water in Inlet Beach. Once complete, it’ll be listed for anywhere between $20 million and $30 million.

Just down 30A, in Rosemary Beach, the St. Joe Company recently purchased The Pearl. Staying in the stunning boutique-style hotel will cost you anywhere from $500 to $900 a night. But that hasn’t slowed down bookings.

“That continues to see high demand. There was actually an increase recently from the previous year so we’re very confident in the region in future of the region. And we plan for the long term,” Mike Kerrigan, Vice President of Marketing and Communications for the St. Joe Company, said.

Kerrigan said they’re also seeing high demand in their Watersound Origins community, which is also in the 30A area.

