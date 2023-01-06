Mars releasing first all-female packs of M&M’s

Mars is releasing packs of all-female M&M's.
Mars is releasing packs of all-female M&M's.(Mars, Incorporated)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A candymaker says it is celebrating women who are flipping the status quo with limited-edition female packages of M&M’s.

According to Mars, it is releasing first-ever packs of M&M’s spotlighting its dynamic female characters ahead of International Women’s Day.

Mars said the limited-edition packages will feature its Green, Brown and Purple female characters.

According to the candy company, its trio of female characters will be the first united representation together.

“The M&M’s brand is on a mission to use the power of fun to create purposeful connections, as we work to create a world where everyone feels they belong,” said Gabrielle Wesley, Mars chief marketing officer.

Mars said, in celebration of the limited-edition packs, the company is supporting organizations that are committed to uplifting and empowering women. A company spokesperson said it will donate $1 from every pack sold (totaling $500k) towards supporting women via strategic partnerships.

According to Mars, the public can also nominate women who are flipping the status quo from Jan. 5-15 for their nominee to be featured and receive $10,000 in grants to further fund their flip.

“Women all over the world are flipping how they define success and happiness while challenging the status quo, so we’re thrilled to be able to recognize and celebrate them,” Wesley said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paula Deen's Family Kitchen in Pier Park closed its doors last week.
Former employees speak out after Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen closes for good
Crazy video from a viewer on Facebook on man driving over Hathaway Bridge.
Must Watch: Wild ride over Hathaway Bridge
Barnes is being charged in Jackson County for driving with no driver’s license, possession of...
Speeding stop ends in warrant and drug possession arrest
Sharon and Darryl Getman, both in their 80s, were identified as the retired couple found dead...
Police identify retired couple killed inside their home
The St. Joe Company is making sure there’s plenty to be excited for this year, with multiple...
What the St. Joe Company has in the works for 2023

Latest News

Rain chances stay west of the panhandle into next week.
Thursday Evening Forecast
PC Police K9 Grant
PC Police K9 Grant
Rain chances stay west of the panhandle into next week.
Thursday Evening Forecast
Rep. Kevin McCarthy loses additional votes to become Speaker of the House Wednesday.
McCarthy fails for 3rd long day in GOP House speaker fight
FILE - This Oct. 17, 2019 frame grab from video provided by the Mexican government shows Ovidio...
Mexico arrests a son of ‘El Chapo’ ahead of Biden visit