Neighborhood in Panama City set to get some new improvements

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City neighborhood is getting a multi-million-dollar revamp -- and Thursday night, residents got a look at the expected changes.

Residents who live in the Cove neighborhood of Panama City know how rough their roads are.

“Lots of potholes and lots of water leaks,” said Pete Page.

The Page’s have lived in this neighborhood for around two years, and they say it’s been a challenge.

“No damage to any of our vehicles but we’ve been really conscious about trying to miss them,” said Page.

That’s one reason the City of Panama City has plans to improve the neighborhood’s infrastructure. On Thursday, officials held a meeting to explain their plans.

“Phase one for this rehabilitation for the sewer and the waterline and the roads deep in Bunkers Cove and surrounding areas,” said Jonathan Hayes, Panama City public works director.

Phase one includes Bayou Court, Bunkers Cove Road, Texas Street, Hollis Avenue and Rose Court. Part of the infrastructure improvements in the southeast point of the cove neighborhood in Panama City includes a permanent solution to potholes.”

“The street will be brand new asphalt everything will be brand new,” said Chris Forehand, the project engineer.

The city’s public works director says this project was initially planned to be done five years ago. However, Hurricane Michael put up a roadblock. Now the project will start in mid-March.

“We’re waiting on the structure and a lot of materials and supplies to get here,” said Hayes.

This 4.2 million dollar project will take a little less than a year to complete.

“These are some of the oldest areas in Panama City the first developed,” said Hayes.

Officials say the area’s age, could create challenges.

“With infrastructure that’s been in the ground 50, 60 plus years you know as we dig through that there’s going to be some surprises,” said Hayes.

Residents are anxiously waiting for a smoother ride.

“I think it is wonderful I wish they would do it next week, said Page.

