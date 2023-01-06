Panama City social worker gives advice for post-holiday blues

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The holiday season is a temporary way to wash away woes, but after friends and family return home many people get a case of post-holiday blues.

The blues include feelings of sadness, loneliness, fatigue and even disappointment. The emotions can be triggered by various situations including being in a tight place financially, extra expectations brought on by family members, or even the loss of a loved one resulting in a feeling of emptiness at the dinner table.

Despite the circumstances, Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center Licensed Clinical Social Worker Tasha Jackson says there are ways to sort through sentiments.

“Whether it’s five minutes, five minutes that you take to yourself, that you go to the bathroom, you close the door, you don’t have to do anything. You could sit there and be by yourself, getting yourself back inside your body, and just being mindful,” Jackson said. “Maybe once the kids are in bed you can take some time to not do anything, give yourself time to think and just take care of yourself and give yourself grace. It’s ok if everything isn’t perfect.”

If you suspect that someone you may know might be having a rough time, Jackson says be sure to lend an ear and a comforting heart.

“If you have a loved one or a friend anyone in your life that you believe may be experiencing some mental health concerns is to not minimize what they’re experiencing and to just validate and just listen. You can’t always fix it, but you can be there to just listen and just sit in that space with them,” she said.

Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center says therapy is beneficial, however, it should never be forced upon someone.

The advocacy center offers sessions for children and adults.

