Peruvian ceviche on Foodie Friday

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The New Year is the perfect time to try new things. Like, trying out new recipes, cooking more, or maybe taking a break from all the work and having a personal chef do it for you.

The NewsChannel 7 Today team had Chef Nathan Davis from the Polished Chef join them in the studio to share a simple and delicious dish.

For Foodie Friday, he shared a Peruvian ceviche recipe that is sure to wow any crowd. Chef Nathan said the key to a great ceviche is fresh ingredients.

Peruvian Ceviche:

Ingredients: 4 tomatillos, 1 cucumber, 2 bunch cilantro, 1 pack mint, 1 pack basil, 1 tablespoon honey, 1 tablespoon garlic, 1 cup ice, ½ cup lime juice, and 1 jalapeno, 1 sweet potato peeled, small dice, blanched, and 1 yellow bell pepper, small dice- add to bowl 1 cup rice wine vinegar and pour in peppers. Allow cooling in the fridge, and 1.5 lbs of fresh grouper small dice.

Directions: add the juice of 4 limes to the fish and transfer to the fridge.

Add lime juice, ice, and cucumber to a blender and blend on high until liquid. Add remaining ingredients and blend for 3 minutes. Hold your hand on the blender and if the liquid warms add more ice to cool. Strain through a fine mesh strainer and transfer to the fridge.

To serve- Add fish, sweet potato, peppers, and mix in a bowl. Place in salad bowl and pour the green liquid (leche de tigre) in bowl around the fish mix and garnish with cilantro.

