Poodle shot in leg is recovering after surgery

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A dog that got shot at a dog park in broad daylight is recovering after undergoing surgery.

A poodle named Hank was at Al Helms Dog Park last Thursday when he got shot in the leg by another dog owner.

Hank was rushed to the Animal Care Center in Panama City Beach where he received temporary care.

Owner Henry Lawrence said Hank underwent surgery at Capital Veterinary Center in Tallahassee on Tuesday. It’ll take eight to 12 weeks for him to recover.

Hank currently has a steel plate in his leg.

William Clarence Thompson, the man accused of shooting Hank, is currently out on bail according to court records.

You can help Hank’s healing process by donating to his GoFundMe.

Lawrence said he needs to pay more than $6,000 in vet bills.

