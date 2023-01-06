Safe Haven locations in Bay County

Safe Haven locations in Bay County.(Allison Baker)
By Allison Baker
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Safe Haven Law is a last resort option; but for some parents, it might be their only option. The law allows parents to surrender their newborn at a designated Safe Haven location.

Florida Law allows for several locations to be a Safe Haven, including hospitals, emergency medical stations, and fire stations that are staffed with fill time emergency medical service technicians, paramedics, or firefighters.

Safe Haven locations are marked with proper signage as well as along with a number for a crisis line.

“The safe haven is where basically you can come to drop a newborn infant off that’s 7 days or younger. Every Bay County fire station has the capability to do that. We have firefighters on staff to be able to manage those incidents,” Captain Isaac Smith, with Bay County Emergency Services said.

When an infant is dropped off a firefighter will try to get the child’s medical information and parent if possible. However, that is optional according to the law.

“The baby will stay with the fire department initially until we call for EMS to come. EMS will take over the patient care and take them to a local hospital and get them checked out and find out if there is anything else wrong with them,” Smith said.

Bay County Emergency Services said they have had Safe Haven incidents in the past.

However, HCA Gulf Coast Hospital said that in the last 20 or so years no one can recount that happening. But they are prepared if that were to happen.

“We have women and children’s services here at this facility for our community. Then what we would do is the person that infant no questions asked would take care of the infant first and foremost. But we would give that person the opportunity to have information on that child should they have the desire or have second thoughts once they left the facility,” Brad Robert. Director of Emergency Services, HCA Gulf Coast Hospital said.

Robert said that is more than likely that someone would bring an infant to a fire station than the hospital. However, they do work with emergency services for instances like this.

For more information about Safe Haven click here.

