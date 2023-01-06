This week’s Golden Apple Award winner is...

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Chris Wade is a 2nd grade teacher at Callaway Elementary School in Panama City.

It was the example of former teachers that pushed Mr. Wade into the profession.

“When I think back to when I was in school. It was male school teachers that I had through the years that really made a huge impact on my life. I didn’t have a dad that was active in my life when I was a kid. And it was male school teachers that wound up being role models that really made a difference in my life when I look back.”

Now it’s his chance to give back to his students.

“And I just wanted to pay that forward and do the same as some of those male school teachers that I had through the years did for me.”

Teaching at Callaway gives Mr. Wade the opportunity to be that role model.

“I have so many students that have very similar home lives that I had growing up. A lot of them can relate to that. A lot of them have been raised by grandparents. I was raised with my grandmother in my early childhood years. I have such a heart for kids that maybe don’t have some of the ideal home lives that you see other kids have.”

Mr. Wade was not expecting any awards, but is honored by the recognition.

“I was completely shocked to be honest with you. I had no idea it was coming, but I’m just so humbled that I would be the one chosen. And it just means so much that my efforts in the classroom and out of the classroom, connecting with parents, has been recognized. So that’s really cool.”

Congratulations to this week’s Golden Apple Award winner, Chris Wade.

