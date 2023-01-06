Thursday Evening Forecast

Cooler weather has returned to the panhandle
By Chris Smith
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 7:56 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The next few nights will be pretty chilly here in NWFL with lows in the upper 30s inland and low to mid 40s at the coast. Expect sunny skies Friday and through the weekend with highs in the mid 60s at the coast and inland. We will see a gradual warm up back into the 70s next week with rain chances staying low. Our next chance of rain will be Tuesday, but our best chance may not come until next Friday.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

