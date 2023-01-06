VIDEO: Walmart shoppers take down man armed with a knife

Authorities say Walmart shoppers were able to subdue a man with a knife. (Source: WIS)
By WIS Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - Authorities in South Carolina say a man armed with a knife was taken down inside a Walmart by customers in the store.

According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called to an area Walmart on Wednesday regarding a man waving a pocketknife and threatening people inside the store.

One of the shoppers inside, military veteran Demario Davis, captured the incident on video.

Davis said he was among the group who helped subdue the armed man. Davis’ video shows fellow shoppers knocking the man down and forcing him to drop the knife.

According to Davis, the group was able to hold the man down until deputies arrived.

“My first instinct was to neutralize the situation,” Davis said. “I walked over and waited until I had an opportunity to get him.”

Authorities said the man in question was taken to a hospital for an evaluation after the incident.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said no charges have yet been filed in the case.

Copyright 2023 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paula Deen's Family Kitchen in Pier Park closed its doors last week.
Former employees speak out after Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen closes for good
Crazy video from a viewer on Facebook on man driving over Hathaway Bridge.
Must Watch: Wild ride over Hathaway Bridge
Wreck on Beck Avenue
Wreck in Panama City, driver with serious injuries
Williford (left) and Shanta (right) were arrested on charges of manufacturing and deploying a...
Two men arrested after attempting to make explosives, police say
Barnes is being charged in Jackson County for driving with no driver’s license, possession of...
Speeding stop ends in warrant and drug possession arrest

Latest News

Bryan Kohberger made a court appearance Thursday in Moscow, Idaho.
The white sedan: How police found suspect in Idaho slayings
What started as a political novelty has devolved into a Republican party feud and deepening...
House adjourns until 10 p.m. as McCarthy works to round up final votes to become speaker
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) celebrates after a defensive stop against the Miami...
Bills’ Hamlin breathing on his own, joins team via video
During the second pursuit, police say one suspect jumped out of the vehicle, tossed a black...
Two charged with drug trafficking, SWAT team dispatched
The Russian-declared truce in the nearly 11-month war was due to begin Friday.
Kremlin-ordered truce is uncertain amid mutual mistrust