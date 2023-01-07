Acure sponsors final MLK festival

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s been a 35-year run for A-Cure. The civil rights group has sponsored and funded the MLK festival in Lynn Haven.

After the 2023′s event, the city will be taking over.

“This is a difficult decision for us to make,” said Myron Hines, the chairperson for A-Cure. “It’s not easy letting something go that you’ve worked for and fought for for 40 years.”

For chairperson Myron Hines, it’s been a worthy fight.

“A-Cure has faced a lot of things locally we fought for we challenged the city for the same district in voting,” said Hines.

Hines says they have established MLK day in most municipalities and offices in those years.

“1985 established a consent of creed that held the district for same number voting so there could be a minority election for Panama City commission,” said Hines.

Now, their focus is changing.

“We’re refocusing because the fact is the youths fight is not our fight what we fought for 34 years ago they don’t feel like they need to fight for that,” said Hines.

As the members age, they want to pass the torch.

“We’re aging physically the fight that we fought is evolving the world is evolving and we can’t address things the way we did before,” said Hines.

Although they no longer sponsor the event they are not dissolving as an organization.

“We’ve done a lot of things that we just don’t have the energy to do,” said Hines.

Their mission stays the same, fighting for equality.

