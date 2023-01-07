Area scores and highlights for Friday, January 6th

By Braden Maloy
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 11:07 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

High School Basketball / Boys

Bozeman 56 Altha 44

Ponce De Leon 32 Bethlehem 54

Rutherford 46 Bay 67

Marianna 64 Sneads 28

South Walton 76 North Bay Haven 55

Florala 43 Paxton 52

Chipley 53 Blountstown 48

Malone 32 Seminole County 68

High School Basketball / Girls

Cottondale 25 Altha 23

Walton 30 Baker 41

Wewahitchka 25 Vernon 39

Franklin County 9 Arnold 68

Graceville 53 Poplar Springs 33

Florala 33 Paxton 55

Central 43 Ponce De Leon 63

South Walton 52 Freeport 58

High School Soccer / Boys

Arnold vs. US Holiday Tournament

Arnold 3 Biloxi 2

Wakulla 0 Arnold 5

Niceville 2 Wakulla 2

Niceville 5 Leon 1

Walton 3 Freeport 2

Milton 4 Marianna 4

High School Soccer / Girls

Walton 1 Freeport 2

South Walton 2 Academy of the Holy Names 1



