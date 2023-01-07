Area scores and highlights for Friday, January 6th
High School Basketball / Boys
Bozeman 56 Altha 44
Ponce De Leon 32 Bethlehem 54
Rutherford 46 Bay 67
Marianna 64 Sneads 28
South Walton 76 North Bay Haven 55
Florala 43 Paxton 52
Chipley 53 Blountstown 48
Malone 32 Seminole County 68
High School Basketball / Girls
Cottondale 25 Altha 23
Walton 30 Baker 41
Wewahitchka 25 Vernon 39
Franklin County 9 Arnold 68
Graceville 53 Poplar Springs 33
Florala 33 Paxton 55
Central 43 Ponce De Leon 63
South Walton 52 Freeport 58
High School Soccer / Boys
Arnold vs. US Holiday Tournament
Arnold 3 Biloxi 2
Wakulla 0 Arnold 5
Niceville 2 Wakulla 2
Niceville 5 Leon 1
Walton 3 Freeport 2
Milton 4 Marianna 4
High School Soccer / Girls
Walton 1 Freeport 2
South Walton 2 Academy of the Holy Names 1
