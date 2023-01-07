Man sentenced to decade in prison for trafficking meth

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for meth trafficking, according to the State Attorney’s Office.

Investigators arrested 61-year-old Marlon Ray Cloud after knocking on the door of a hotel room he was in. When an occupant opened the door, a meth pipe was in plain sight.

When Bay County Sheriff’s Office investigators continued the search, officials say 21 grams of meth was found in one occupant’s pocket, which prosecutors say came from Cloud.

When a BCSO agent asked Cloud if there was more meth in the room, he pointed to a nightstand next to where he was laying, and officials say 34.3 grams of meth was found there. Officials arrested Cloud on Nov. 5, 2021.

Prosecutors Dustin Miller and Nicole Reed picked a jury Dec. 12 to hear the case Dec. 16 before Circuit Court Judge Dustin Stephenson. But the morning of the trial, the defendant entered an “open plea” of guilty to the charges.

The defendant told Judge Stephenson, “I’m sorry it took me so long to realize that drugs destroy lives,” and that he was sorry he had “wasted” the court and SAO’s time by waiting to the last minute to enter a plea.

