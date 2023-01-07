Suspect arrested and charged after fatal shooting in Panama City.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A Bay County man is behind bars and charged with an open count of murder following a fatal shooting in Panama City Friday night.

Officers with the Panama City Police Department were called to a wooded area near the intersection of 13th Street and Mulberry Avenue around 9:30 p.m. following reports of a shooting.

Officers report they found a male victim with a single gunshot wound to the chest. Officers said despite CPR and other life-saving efforts the victim, Timothy Kilgore, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said that witnesses identified the suspect as Charles Edd Caulk Jr, and that he had fled the scene on foot.

Multiple officers, investigators, detectives, K9 officers and the PCPD SWAT team were engaged in the search for Caulk. Assisting in the case were the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, including their helicopter for surveillance, and the Panama City Beach Police Department and the Panama City Beach Fire Department.

PCPD reports that officers learned Caulk was at a home in Callaway. With assistance from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, he was taken into custody without incident, charged with an open count of murder and booked into the Bay County Jail.

In addition, PCPD reports James Alexander Holland was charged with accessory after the fact in a murder and providing false information to law enforcement in a capital felony.

Officers said Holland is charged with picking up Caulk from a location on Harrison Avenue and driving him to Callaway. He is also charged with lying to detectives, telling them Caulk had been at the residence since 3 p.m. Friday afternoon. Holland was also booked into the Bay County Jail.

PCPD Chief Mark Smith would like to thank the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, the Panama City Beach Police and Fire Departments and all the dispatchers and crime analysts that assisted in this case. The suspect was captured just over three hours after committing the crime.

