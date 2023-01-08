OCSO investigating barrel racer death

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a barrel racer from out of state who competed at the Baker Rodeo on Saturday.

OCSO reports that the rider was thrown from her horse, suffering a fatal injury. Officials said the incident took place just after 1 p.m. Saturday at the Baker Area Community Center.

Deputies said initial indications are the 56-year-old woman was leaving the area down an exit ramp when her galloping horse suddenly moved, causing the rider to strike a pole.

The woman later died of her injuries at her local hospital.

