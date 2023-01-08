Quiet weather continues with slight cool-down Monday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you’ve enjoyed our weather the past few days, we’re pleased to report there will not be any major changes in the near future!

Tonight, mostly cloudy skies and dew points in the mid 40s will allow for even warmer lows than last night. Lows across the Panhandle will fall to the mid 40s and low 50s, which is a pleasant feel compared to the chilly upper 30s from a few nights ago. A few quick-hitting showers are possible tonight, but meaningful rainfall accumulations are unlikely.

Cloud cover will wane quickly throughout Monday, with a pleasant but marginally cooler feel for your outdoor plans. We’ll start off somewhat cool, but temperatures will warm to the low 60s by midday. Highs are expected to be slightly cooler than Sunday despite the return of sunshine, with north winds feeding cooler air into our region. Still, we will stay seasonal, with areas inland reaching the low-mid 60s, and coastal communities around 65 degrees.

Over the course of the week, temperatures will gradually warm towards the 70s. Clouds increase for Tuesday, before sunshine and more humidity returns on Wednesday.

By Thursday, that moisture will allow for widespread rainfall as our next system moves into the region. High temperatures in the low 70s - along with moderate upper-level energy - will provide enough juice for some strong to severe storms throughout Thursday Afternoon. We’ll continue to track that system and the potential for a severe storm as the middle of next week draws closer.

Get all the details in the latest WJHG.com weather webcast.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.