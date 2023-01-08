Weekend Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Happy Saturday!

Sunny skies and pleasant temperatures Saturday afternoon will make way for another round of cooling overnight tonight. Winds throughout Saturday shifted from the east to the south, which has allowed moisture to trickle back into our atmosphere. Although skies will remain clear with calm winds overnight - ideal conditions for radiational cooling - lows will be warmer than the past few mornings. Inland communities will fall to around 40 degrees by sunrise, with coastal locations closer to the middle and upper 40s.

Your Sunday will start off with plenty of sunshine as temperatures warm quickly from their morning lows. Highs will near 70 with south-southeast winds staying fairly calm at around 5 mph. Throughout the afternoon, a gradual moisture increase will see cloud cover fill in; skies will transition from mostly sunny to partly sunny, and then mostly cloudy by sunset. These changes are happening ahead of an approaching cold front, which will bring a line of showers to parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama. Shower activity fades prior to the line reaching the Panhandle; thus, minimal - but not zero - rain chances are possible overnight into Sunday.

Into the work week, mild conditions with multiple rounds of widespread sunshine will continue. The next major chance for rain comes towards the end of next week, although timing and intensity is still uncertain with weather models struggling to agree on a solution.

