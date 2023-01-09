6-year-old student intentionally shot teacher, police say

Police said a teacher was shot by a 6-year-old student is recovering, and that the act was...
Police said a teacher was shot by a 6-year-old student is recovering, and that the act was intentional.(Abby Zwerner/Facebook)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – An elementary school teacher in Virginia who was allegedly shot and wounded by a 6-year-old student is continuing her recovery.

Police said Abby Zwerner is now in stable condition.

Zwerner is a first-grade teacher at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News.

Investigators said the 6-year-old shot Zwerner Friday. Police said the act was intentional.

The school’s principal said Richneck will remain closed Monday and Tuesday to give the community time to heal.

In the meantime, investigators are trying to figure out how someone so young got hold of a gun and learned how to pull the trigger.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paula Deen's Family Kitchen in Pier Park closed its doors last week.
Former employees speak out after Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen closes for good
Suspect arrested and charged after fatal shooting in Panama City.
Suspect arrested and charged after fatal shooting in Panama City
Crazy video from a viewer on Facebook on man driving over Hathaway Bridge.
Must Watch: Wild ride over Hathaway Bridge
Memorial Day weekend is the big kick-off for the summer season, and it's looking like a crowded...
What tourism in PCB is expected to look like in 2023
During the second pursuit, police say one suspect jumped out of the vehicle, tossed a black...
Two charged with drug trafficking, SWAT team dispatched

Latest News

FILE - Rep. Kevin McCarthy endured a grueling weeklong fight to gather votes in a speaker's...
McCarthy’s next big task: Win GOP support for House rules
Joe Biden makes first his trip to the southern border as president.
Biden inspects US-Mexico border in face of GOP criticism
Fans leave messages of support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) on a poster outside...
Hamlin in their hearts, the NFL pays tribute to No. 3
Adam Rich died at the age of 54.
Adam Rich, former ‘Eight is Enough’ child star, dies at 54
Pro-Bolsonaro supporters breach security barriers and break into Congress, Federal Supreme...
Pro-Bolsonaro rioters storm Brazil’s top government offices