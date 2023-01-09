Bay County Sheriff’s Office 2023 hiring needs.

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is starting the new year off on the right foot when it comes to staffing.

“So actually, on the law enforcement side we are doing a lot better than the past few years, nationally it has been a real challenge on law enforcement positions. But we have a few open positions but for the most part, we are close to full staffing,” Sheriff Tommy Ford said.

But that doesn’t mean there aren’t jobs available.

“An agency our size we are always going to have turnover, so we are always open to new applications and new applicants,” Sheriff Ford said.

Over at the Bay County Jail, there are more open positions.

“We do have quite a few positions out at the jail although that situation has improved as well. We were able to work with the county this past year to implement a step pay plan that brought our salaries up to well within the market conditions. As well as giving people credit for their time with the agency,” Sheriff Ford.

Some of the positions available at the jail include non-sworn deputy positions as well.

“We got a variety of positions at the jail. The detention specialist position is a non-sworn position. In other words, it is not a deputy position. They don’t work in direct contact with the inmates, and they work various set points and control rooms and things like that. That does have a good pathway into a sworn deputy position,” Sheriff Ford said.

If you are thinking of a career change, law enforcement could be the right fit for you.

“Being able to help people on the worst day of their lives we see them and on the worst day we are really able to have an impact on their lives so it has been I will say for 30 years it has been a wonderful career and I don’t regret it a bit,” Sheriff Ford said.

If you are interested in applying, click here.

