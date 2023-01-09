Brother and sister charged after shots fired in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A brother and sister have been charged after two rounds from a handgun were fired into the air following a dispute, according to Panama City Police.

In a news release, police say they responded to the 200 block of Sherman Avenue on Thursday, January 5 regarding shots being fired. When they got there, officers learned that a brother and sister had been in a dispute with another person in the area before getting into a red pickup truck to leave.

As they drove away, police say two shots were fired out the vehicle’s window, with a person standing less than 1,000 feet away.

Crime Scene Investigators found two 9mm shell casings in that area. Detectives with the department learned that Whitney Deion Butcher, 23, and his sister Brittani Bianca Butcher, 26, had been in the vehicle.

Whitney Butcher was charged with discharging a firearm from a vehicle and Brittani Butcher was charged as principal to discharging a firearm from a vehicle. Both were booked into the Bay County Jail. Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the Panama City Police Department at 850- 872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.

