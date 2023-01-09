Brother and sister charged after shots fired in Panama City

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube | Pixabay)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A brother and sister have been charged after two rounds from a handgun were fired into the air following a dispute, according to Panama City Police.

In a news release, police say they responded to the 200 block of Sherman Avenue on Thursday, January 5 regarding shots being fired. When they got there, officers learned that a brother and sister had been in a dispute with another person in the area before getting into a red pickup truck to leave.

As they drove away, police say two shots were fired out the vehicle’s window, with a person standing less than 1,000 feet away.

Crime Scene Investigators found two 9mm shell casings in that area. Detectives with the department learned that Whitney Deion Butcher, 23, and his sister Brittani Bianca Butcher, 26, had been in the vehicle.

Whitney Butcher was charged with discharging a firearm from a vehicle and Brittani Butcher was charged as principal to discharging a firearm from a vehicle. Both were booked into the Bay County Jail. Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the Panama City Police Department at 850- 872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paula Deen's Family Kitchen in Pier Park closed its doors last week.
Former employees speak out after Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen closes for good
The fence shown in the photo was not up at the time of the incident.
OCSO investigating barrel racer death
Memorial Day weekend is the big kick-off for the summer season, and it's looking like a crowded...
What tourism in PCB is expected to look like in 2023
Suspect arrested and charged after fatal shooting in Panama City.
Suspect arrested and charged after fatal shooting in Panama City
Holmes County Sheriff’s deputies said man who robbed a store at gunpoint was found and taken...
Man robs Holmes County store at gunpoint, found in Alabama

Latest News

Okaloosa County armed suspect in custody following 24-hour search
Okaloosa County armed suspect in custody following 24-hour search
"We are in the process of increasing our law enforcement sworn numbers."
PCPD Hiring Goals for 2023
Law enforcement is looking for Joshua Colley.
OCSO searching for armed suspect
Panama City Police Department expanding the number of officers in 2023.
Panama City Police Department expanding number of officers in 2023