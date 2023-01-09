OCSO searching for armed suspect

By Victoria Scott
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 11:03 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Okaloosa County Sheriff’s officials are searching for an armed suspect in connection to a domestic-related incident on Sunday.

Residents in northern Okaloosa County are urged to keep their doors locked as authorities search for Joshua Colley, 29.

Deputies said Colley was involved in a domestic-violence incident in Laurel Hill Sunday morning before he crashed his truck and ran into the woods with a handgun.

He was reportedly last seen near Poverty Creek Road.

Deputies said they shut down several roads as a precaution as they searched for Colley. They used specialized units including K-9s and their Special Response Team. However, these units were called off around 3 p.m. due to the lack of leads.

Deputies said they will continue to canvas the are to search for the suspect.

Residents are asked to still remain cautious and report any suspicious activity. The sheriff’s office is also urging the public to not make contact with Colley.

Officials are asking anyone who sees him to call law enforcement immediately.

