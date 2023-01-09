Okaloosa County armed suspect in custody following 24-hour search

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Crestview area man who was the subject of a day long search was taken into custody Monday morning.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies say they tracked Joshua Colley, 29, to a home on Clover Street in the Auburn community.

Deputies began the search for Colley Sunday morning in connection to a reported aggravated domestic battery involving a firearm in Laurel Hill.

The victim said Colley slapped her in the face, which knocked her back into a couch. She says he then pointed a gun at her, and told her he was going to kill her before leaving.

Authorities say Colley left the scene but later crashed his truck near John Nix Road and Pointer Brand Road, northeast of Crestview. He then fled into the woods with a handgun.

Deputies say they tracked Colley to the home on Clover Road. The OCSO special response team, crisis negotiations unit, K9 teams and others responded to the house.

Colley originally refused to exit the house, but eventually he came out and was taken into custody without incident.

Along with outstanding warrants for failure to appear on multiple cases, additional charges against Colley now include aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, felony fleeing and eluding at a high speed, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of cocaine, and more.

