Panama City Police Department expanding number of officers in 2023

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Panama City Police Department is hiring. Chief Mark Smith tells NewsChannel 7 the department has several positions available. The openings range from officers to those working for dispatch.

“We are hiring sworn personnel so of course; those are the ones that have to go through the academy training and get the Florida Law Enforcement Certification and pass the state certification. But there are more jobs that we have here at the police department than just the uniform badge and gun we have civilian employees that we hire for records dispatch crime analysts and crime scene technicians,” Chief Smith said.

Chief Smith said that if you are interested in working as an officer, the city’s police force is expanding.

“You may be aware that the city itself has grown in size by two,” Chief Smith said. “So we are in the process of increasing our law enforcement sworn numbers. We do offer sign-on bonuses for people with experience. We also have a program that pays for the experience even beyond the sign-on bonus.

The Chief said the department currently has a total of 7 vacancies for sworn officer positions. The department was full with 98 officers before the new year but two have since retired.

But eventually, Smith says they are looking at expanding the number of officers to a minimum of 30.

“We have also been given five extra positions by the city so that means I have 7 vacancies. So that five is the first 5 in the 30 of the expansion. And that means a lot because when I took this position a year ago I had 22 vacancies in patrol. So I made it from 22 vacancies to full in that year,” Chief Smith said.

The current 7 vacancies will put the department over 100 sworn officers once the positions are filled.

“We are a big enough to where we have everything but we are a small enough agency that we get to know each other like a family,” Chief Smith said.

To apply for a position with the police department click here.

