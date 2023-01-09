Pleasant early week forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a mostly cloudy start on satellite with no rain under the clouds for NWFL on radar. We’ll see the clouds gradually decrease this morning with sunshine for lunch.

Dress comfortably warm. It’s a cool start in the 50s this morning and a light jacket will do well. Be sure the extra layer can be shed in the afternoon as it warms up pleasantly in the sunshine today. Highs reach the upper 60s as the sunshine opens up by late morning and sticks around through much of the afternoon.

Clouds increase as some upper-level moisture moves through later today. There’s a less than 10% chance for a stray light sprinkle. It’s in association with a weak cold front and upper-level trough that reinforces the pleasant conditions we had from the weekend on into the early week forecast.

However, temperatures do briefly get chilly behind this front for Tuesday morning. Lows tonight slip back down into the upper 30s inland to mid 40s on the coast by Tuesday morning. Highs tomorrow under sunshine reach the pleasant upper 60s. We’ll warm our afternoons into the midweek with 70s for Wednesday and Thursday ahead of another cold front poised to bring our next rain chance.

A scattered or stray shower is possible Thursday afternoon ahead of a batch of rain along the cold front Thursday night. The front passes through Friday morning and skies clear out quickly before sunrise. But temperatures take a bigger hit with this front as northerly winds turn breezy and highs on Friday stay in the upper 50s.

Bottom Line...

For today, morning clouds decrease to midday sunshine before some upper-level clouds return late in the day. Highs today reach the pleasant upper 60s. Your 7 Day Forecast has some chillier mornings ahead in the 40s with pleasant highs in the upper 60s tomorrow and mid 70s on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.