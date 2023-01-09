Rutherford Has Their New Head Football Coach

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - the Rutherford Rams are set to announce their new head football coach at a press conference tomorrow at the school at 10am.

WJHG reports, according to a source close to the situation, the new coach is expected to be Panama City native Albert Floyd.

Floyd grew up in Apalachicola, where he went to Apalachicola high before going to college at Urbana University in Ohio and Chowan University in North Carolina then eventually coming back to the Panhandle where he’s taught and coached in bay district schools for the past 12 years

Floyd coached defense for the Bay Tornadoes and Arnold Marlins and most recently spent this past year as the linebackers coach for the Mosley Dolphins

The announcement will officially be made at the Rebecca George Croley Media Center at Rutherford High tomorrow at 10am.

