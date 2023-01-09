Southport man arrested after meth found during traffic stop

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Southport man has been arrested after authorities found meth during a traffic stop, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

In a news release, officials say they made a traffic stop around noon on Monday on Sunny Hills Blvd. During the stop, a K9 alerted the presence of narcotics in the vehicle. Deputies say they found several smoking pipes, a black plastic grinder and a cigarette pack with a plastic bag containing a white crystal substance that later field tested positive for methamphetamines.

Deputies arrested the driver Perry Lee Gayle, 63. He was arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail on charges of possession of a methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.