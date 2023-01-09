Two Chipley Football Alumni Win National Championship at South Dakota State

By Braden Maloy
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 7:41 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The South Dakota St. Jack Rabbits took down the North Dakota St. Bison in the FCS National Championship on Sunday January, 8th to win their first title in program history.

Chipley football alumni and freshman defensive tackle Brian Williams and freshman defensive end Zac Wilson were part of this championship. Williams had two tackles in the teams effort.

On the year Brian had 7 tackles, 3 solo and 1 quarterback hit. Wilson had 6 tackles, 2 solo.

