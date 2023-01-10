30A businesses looking to hire ahead of busy season

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Many businesses across the county have been facing staffing challenges for the past year, from high turnover to finding qualified employees.

While some share those struggles, many employers along County Road 30A in south Walton County said they are generally doing well.

“We are definitely adapting to the change in business,” Jenna Swartz, a server at Great Southern Cafe, said. “Over the Christmas holidays, we had some staffing challenges, but we were able to pull in people to help execute that. So while we do have fewer servers working, we have enough other opportunities here for them.”

Many staff members at multiple places in the area told NewsChannel 7 that working all year round provides more chances to make some money.

However, many said one of their biggest issues is being able to afford living near their jobs in south Walton County.

“We have staff that it even come from Panama City, Freeport, Fort Walton, Shalimar, all over the area. So even in the summertime, that could be an hour and a half commute each way for them,” Swartz said.

A problem that many employers said they face is finding seasonal workers during the spring and summer months who are actually qualified for the job they apply for.

“What our store struggles the most is with [finding] people who really want to work with books, and they know something about books,” Tatiana Manukina, manager at Sundog Books, said.

Regardless of the challenges employers face, many businesses are still expanding along 30A, and they are looking for both seasonal and full-time staff.

“We do have a new store opening,” TJ Smartt, studio manager at Modus Art Gallery, said. “We are going to be looking for people to manage that and we are always trying to prove people so us we’d be more than willing to work with them as well.”

If you are looking for a new employment opportunity, Aly Beach is hosting job fairs on January 10 and January 26. Click here for more details.

